T20 World Cup Final Who Said Indian Wont Be Playing At Final Read For Yourself

For the record, both Pakistan and England have never won a T20I at MCG.

T20 World Cup Final: Who Said ‘Indian’ Won’t Be Playing At Final? Read For Yourself (Image: Facebook/@janaki.easwarr)

T20 World Cup Final: Indian-origin singer Janaki Easwar, 13, will perform along with the Australian rock band Icehouse during the T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. The 13-year-old rose to fame last year by becoming the youngest-ever contestant on the reality show “The Voice Australia”. Her parents, Anoop Divakaran and Divya Raveendran hail from Kozhikode in Kerala and have been living in Australia for the last 15 years. The final will be played between England and Pakistan.

Janaki Easwar, while talking to indianexpress.com, said she was looking forward to performing in front of a packed MCG. “Performing in front of a massive MCG crowd and getting broadcast to millions of people globally will be an unbelievable experience. My parents are ardent cricket fans. It is through them that I got to know the magnitude of this opportunity. I heard that the tickets are already sold out. I am looking forward to performing and also the game. It would have been nicer if India played the final, though,” said Janaki, as reported by indianexpress.com.

PAK Vs ENG Head-To-Head

Pakistan will start as underdogs against England. In the 28 T20Is, the Men in Green have won just nine and lost 17. One game ended with no result. In T20 World Cups, England have won on both occasions against Pakistan.

For the record, both Pakistan and England have never won a T20I at MCG. While Pakistan lost twice at the venue, England’s record is worse having lost on all four occasions.



