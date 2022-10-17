T20 World Cup: Interesting Stats Galore As Scotland Upset West Indies By 42 Runs, See Here

New Delhi: Scotland pulled off a major upset in the tournament with a shock 42-run victory over two-time champions West Indies in a Group B first round match at the Bellerive Oval on Monday. This is the second instance in the ongoing T20 World cup where an Associate nation got the better of a test playing nation. On Sunday, it was Namibia who defeated Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka by a margin of 55 runs.Also Read – Namibia vs Netherland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 5 Group A: When And Where To Watch In India

The moment Scotland secured a win, social media went into a complete frenzy as upsets like those don’t happen everyday in world cricket. One user even pulled out an interesting coincidence which was no less than spectacular. As per the observation from the user – Scotland’s first victory in the tournament against a test playing nation was against Bangladesh on 17 Oct 2021 (Scotland won by 5 runs). Its second victory against a test playing nation was against West Indies at Hobart exactly an year later, that is today, the 17 Oct 2022 (Scotland won by 42 runs). Even last year, it was the T20 World Cup, where Scotland achieved this massive feat. Also Read – England vs Pakistan T20 Highlights World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Curran-Brook Power ENG To 6-wicket Win

Minnows Scotland are on course for a second straight Super 12 place after achieving the feat last year. Also Read – Ind vs Aus Practice Match: Some Aspects Look Comforting, Batters Need To Get Dimensions Right

“Obviously it is a special win for us. Took a lot of work and has given us belief,” said Scotland skipper Richie Berrington.

“We haven’t had as many T20 cricket as we would have liked but have played a lot of 50-overs cricket. It was about transferring those skills to the short form.”

Scotland will face Ireland on Wednesday to strengthen their campaign in the T20 World Cup.

