T20 World Cup More Important Than Womens Premier League Auction, Says India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur

T20 World Cup More Important Than Women’s Premier League Auction, Says India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur

India start their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on February 12. The WPL auction is slated to take place in Mumbai between February 11 and 13.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and other team skippers pose in Cape Town. (Image: Twitter/T20 World Cup)

Cape Town: The Indian team wants to focus on their Women’s T20 Cup opener against Pakistan and not delve too much on the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction which is slated to take place at the same time.

The Women’s T20 World Cup starts on February 10 with India playing arch-rivals Pakistan two days later. The WPL auction is expected to take place between February 11 and 13 in Mumbai.

“Before that (the auction), we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said during the Women’s T20 World Cup captains’ press conference.

“The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what’s important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important for us.”

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet and Co are also taking inspiration from the U-19 girls who won the T20 World Cup title last month with Shafali Verma leading from the front. That was the first time India women won any World Cup across various age groups.

“After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet,” Harmanpreet said.

“It was a very special moment for all of us and after watching the U19s many of the girls back home will also want to play cricket and that’s always our aim to motivate young girls who can come and play cricket.”



