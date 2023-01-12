Taapsee Pannu Shares Poster Of Upcoming Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Heres a List Of Her Most Notable Performances Till Date
- Home
- Video Gallery
- Taapsee Pannu Shares Poster Of Upcoming ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, Here’s a List Of Her Most Notable Performances Till Date – Watch Video
Taapsee Pannu has shared the poster of her upcoming film Phir Aayi Hassen Dillruba on her Instagram account. She is one of the most versatile Actresses in Bollywood who has earned a great name and fame with her impeccable acting skills. She has given some of the hit blockbusters to Bollywood. So through this video, let’s take a look at the most notable performances of the actress that left fans Speechless. Watch video.
Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dilruba was a major hit. The unexpected story line of the film had literally shocked the audience. Now, in a latest update, actress tapsee Pannu has shared the poster of her upcoming film and sequel of Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on her social media. In the poster, Taapsee looks Sensuous. She is flaunting her toned back in a sleeveless blouse and saree. The poster looks intriguing with Taapsee overlooking the Taj Mahal. Well after the success of Haseen Dillruba and the fresh poster reveal of the sequel of the film, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film now. Well, Taapsee is one of the most versatile Actresses in Bollywood who has earned a great name and fame with her impeccable acting skills. She has given some of the hit blockbusters to Bollywood. So through this video, let’s take a look at the most notable performances of the actress that left fans Speechless. Watch video.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 1:53 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens in Hot Transparent Lingerie And See-Through Skirt
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentUrfi Javed Shocks Netizens in Hot Transparent Lingerie And See-Through Skirt – Watch Urfi Javed recently shocked netizens...
5 Easy Poses to Help You Get Rid of Thyroid And Other Hormonal Issues
[ad_1] Home LifestyleYoga For Thyroid: 5 Easy Poses to Help You Get Rid of Thyroid And Other Hormonal Issues Yoga...
Lucknow Schools Go Online Amid Harsh Weather Conditions Primary Classes Suspended Till January 14 Deets Here
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshLucknow Schools Go Online Amid Harsh Weather Conditions, Classes up to VIII to Remain Suspended Till Jan...
Planning To Visit US? Appointments For THESE Visa Categories Are Available In Just A Week. Deets Here
[ad_1] According to the latest data on the US Department of State-if you are applying for B1/B2 visas from Chennai...
Twitter Staff At Asia-Pacific Headquarters In Singapore Asked To Clear Out Desks, Begin Work From Home
[ad_1] Home BusinessTwitter Staff At Asia-Pacific Headquarters In Singapore Asked To Clear Out Desks, Begin Work From Home Twitter Inc...
6 Reasons Why You Must NOT Eat Too Many Toasts
[ad_1] Home HealthRusk Side Effects: 6 Reasons Why You Must NOT Eat Too Many Toasts Rusk Side Effects: Are you...
Average Rating