Taapsee Pannu Unveils Sequel to Haseen Dilruba

- Home
- Entertainment
- Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu Unveils Sequel to Haseen Dillruba
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu recently unveiled the sequel to Haseen Dillruba as she shared the first look on social media.
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the sequel of Hasseen Dillruba, which is titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee as to why she hasn’t shared the poster yet. “O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai “phir aayi hasseen dillruba” kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba,” he wrote.
To which Taapsee replied: “Sir i’m not ready yet… Is baar toh le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kiyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.” Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.
Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.
Except for the heading and excerpt, the content is attributed to IANS.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 8:26 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till Feb 10 Due to Upcoming Festivals. Check Full List of Restrictions
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshSection 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till Feb 10 Due to Upcoming Festivals. Check Full List of Restrictions...
NRIs Who Are Residents Of These 10 Countries Can Now Make Payments Using UPI
[ad_1] Home BusinessNRIs Who Are Residents Of These 10 Countries Can Now Make Payments Using UPI It will be convenient...
Naseem Shah Massages Aleem Dar After Being Hit By Mohammad Wasim Jr Throw | Watch Video
[ad_1] Karachi: Naseem Shah massaged umpire Aleem Dar on his ankle after a Mohammad Wasim Jr’s throw hit him during...
Viral Video Dear Mother Deer Escorts Her Baby To Safety From Middle Of Road WATCH
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Dear Mother Deer Escorts Her Baby To Safety From Middle Of Road | WATCH The magical...
A year-by-year look at Virat Kohli’s career graph
[ad_1] Virat Kohli started the new year with his 45th ODI ton, his 73rd international hundred overall. Kohli smashed 113...
Want To Experience The Best Hot Air Balloon Ride In India? Visit These Places, Know Best Time And Fare In The Watch Video
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryWant To Experience The Best Hot Air Balloon Ride In India? Visit These Places, Know Best Time...
Average Rating