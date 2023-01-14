Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sunil Holkar Dies at 40

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar died on January 13 due to liver psoriasis.
TV actor Sunil Holkar, who is known for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah died on January 13, Friday at the age of 40. Sunil was suffering from liver psoriasis for the last few days and was also taking treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away. As per the TV9 Hindi report, Sunil had realised his death and therefore, he asked his friend to share his last message on WhatsApp status in which he said goodbye to everyone. He also apologised for all his mistakes and asked his friend to post this message on his behalf.
Sunil Holkar was last seen in the national award-winning film Gosht Eka Paithanichi. He was known as a storyteller who worked in theater for more than 12 years.
May his soul rest in peace
Published Date: January 14, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2023 12:50 PM IST
