Friday, October 28, 2022
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha on Quitting Show: I Am Sentimental Fool…

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the oldest and most popular TV shows that’s still running. TMKOC has seen multiple actors quitting the show over the past two years such as Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani, and Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character of Taarak Mehta in the Sony SAB show before being replaced by Sachin Shroff. Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube, Shailesh opened up on quitting Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. He shared his anger through a verse written by popular Indian poet Bashir Badr, “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota.”Also Read – Disha Vakani’s Brother Mukul Breaks Silence on Her Throat Cancer Report: ‘Aise Bahut Saare…’

Shailesh Lodha added, “Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It’s natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience. It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time.” Also Read – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Disha Vakani Suffered Throat Issues Due to Dayaben Character’s Peculiar Voice

TMKOC currently features Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Sunayana Fozdar among others. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah recently entered its 15th year with over 3,300 episodes. Also Read – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Share Memes as Sachin Shroff Replaces Shailesh Lodha: ‘Jethalal With New Mehta Saab…’ – Check Tweets





Source link

