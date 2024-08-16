Taggd Announces Appointment of Rebecca Henderson to its Advisory Board

Taggd, India’s leading Digital RPO firm, announced the appointment of Rebecca Henderson as an Independent member of its Advisory Board.

Ms. Rebecca Henderso

Recognized as one of the staffing industry’s most prominent thought leaders, Rebecca is a strategic growth catalyst with over 25 years of executive experience piloting companies in scaling globally and transforming for the future. Her last assignment was as the CEO of Randstad Global, Randstad Sourceright and Executive Board Member of Randstad, a 28 B USD company.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to our advisory board,” said Devashish Sharma, Founding Member and CEO of Taggd. “Her Global expertise in the Recruitment and Tech Industry would add immense value as we move towards our global digitisation journey.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Pankaj Bansal, Founder of PeopleStrong, Taggd and Caret Capital, added, “Rebecca’s presence on Taggd’s advisory board will accelerate its growth trajectory.”

Speaking on occasion, Rebecca shared, “India is a crucial market for the Global Talent Industry. There will increasingly be the need for digital solutions in this space that will leverage Data, AI, and other new-age technologies to deliver to the expectations of new-age hiring managers and candidates. I am impressed by Taggd’s journey in India and am looking forward to working with the team on their journey ahead.”

About Taggd

Taggd, Indias Digital Recruitment firm, is recharging talent acquisition for Indian and Multinational Enterprises with its industry-leading solutions. With a record of matching 55 K jobs with the right candidates across 14+ sectors annually, Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. It has partnered with prominent brands like Honeywell, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE, Birla Paints, ThyssenKrupp and many more to successfully deliver its Talent Mandate.

Taggds expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. It is the only RPO player from India to feature as a Star Performer in Everest’s RPO PEAK 2024.

For more information, please contact Jafar Rehman, Jafar.rehman@taggd.in, www.taggd.in.