Taiwanese Group’s Performance On ‘Kala Chashma’ Song Breaks Internet. Watch Viral Video Here

Viral Video: Kala Chashma is one of those songs that can make anyone dance, whether they are Indians or foreigners. Check this viral video here.

Viral Video: The internet is full of videos showcasing people’s extraordinary skills and talents. In one such video, a Taiwanese group can be seen dancing to the hit Bollywood song ‘Kala Chashma’ starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra. Kala Chashma is one of those songs that can make anyone dance, whether it’s Indians or foreigners. It’s always entertaining to see people from all over the world enjoying Bollywood songs or films.

It’s been months, but the ‘Kala Chashma’ trend isn’t going away. It all started when the Norwegian dance group Quick Style went viral for their famous choreography of a Bollywood song at a wedding. The same choreography performed by a Taiwanese dance group at a wedding has taken the Internet by storm.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user @ulzzang.mr. In the clip, a group can be seen grooving to Badshah’s ‘Kala Chashma’ from the film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. The video begins with a group of men dancing to the song as they enter the wedding hall. Moments later, a woman in a blue gown enters the hall and begins dancing with them. People in the crowd applaud and record their high-energy performance on their phones.

“this seemed fun; loved itㅋㅋㅋ 👏😂🤣 ─ ─ Song: “kala chashma” 🇮🇳,” reads the post alongside the video.

WATCH TAIWANESE GROUP’S PERFORMANCE ON ‘KALA CHASHMA’ SONG HERE

The video has received over 447,780 likes and several comments. “Now every wedding around the world is complete without Punjabi Music,” wrote a user.”I love this generation. Nowadays, music is literally breaking all types of stereotypes and language barriers. This is amazing,” added another user. A third user expressed, “Indians enjoying Korean songs and Koreans enjoying Indian songs wow no words to say just awesome.” “This is the best reel on this song,” commented the fourth user.



