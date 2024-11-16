Taj Mahal ‘barely visible’ as dense fog engulfs city, AQI reaches to….

Home

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Agra’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 148 at 8 am, classified as “moderate.”

Low visibility at Agra’s Taj Mahal (Photo Credit- ANI)

Agra: The UNESCO world heritage site Taj Mahal in Agra was barely visible on Saturday as a thick layer of fog enveloped the area. The reduced visibility has left visitors disappointed, with the weather conditions persisting over the past few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Agra’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 148 at 8 am, classified as “moderate.”

Visitors traveling to see the Taj Mahal expressed frustration over the dense fog obstructing the view. Speaking to ANI, a visitor shared his experience and said, “I came from Gurgaon for the weekend, but the fog is so dense that the Taj Mahal is hardly visible,”

Another visitor, Ankit, mentioned a noticeable change compared to his previous visits. He said “Last year around this time, the visibility was much better. This time, it’s difficult to see the monument.”

Meanwhile in New Delhi, the government has implemented stricter measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III). Starting Friday, certain categories of vehicles are restricted from operating to combat rising pollution levels.

These restrictions include- ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, prohibition of diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) below BS-III standards, except those carrying essential goods or services and strict restrictions on inter-state buses unless they use EV, CNG or BS-VI diesel engines. Violators will face penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, with fines up to ₹20,000 for non-compliance.

“The BS-III and below diesel-operated LCVs (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi are not permitted to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. The Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel are not permitted to enter Delhi (excluding buses / Tempo travellers operated with All India Tourist Permit),” the order read.

“Any violation of the above directions shall invite a prosecution under section 194(1) of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides a fine of Rs.20,000,” it further stated.

This decision follows the order from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in Delhi-NCR starting Friday at 8am, aiming to control further deterioration of air quality after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached the severe category.

