Taj Mahal Gets Notice For Property Tax, Water Bills of Over ₹1 crore

The Taj Mahal in Agra, which draws millions of tourists to India each year, has been served notices for property tax and water bills for the first time in its 370-year history. Officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) call it a mistake that they hope will be remedied soon.

Taj Mahal Gets Notice For Property Tax, Water Bills

Agra: The iconic Taj Mahal has been served notices for property tax and water bills for the first time in its 370-year history. Agra Municipal Corporation has served notices on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay property tax and water bills for the iconic Taj Mahal, officials said. However, officials of the ASI has called it a ‘mistake’ and said that they hope it will be remedied soon.

The ASI has been asked to pay around Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1 crore as water tax.

ASI’s Superintending Archaeologist(Agra circle) Raj Patel said, “A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore”.

Three notices have been received so far, two for the Taj Mahal and one for the Agra Fort for outstanding bills by various units of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Speaking to NDTV, Patel said, “For the Taj Mahal, we have got two notices, one for property tax and the other from the water supply department that has 12 points. A total of 1 crore plus rupees has been demanded from the ASI.”

“First of all, property tax or house tax is not applicable to monument premises. Uttar Pradesh laws have this provision too and so do other states. As for the water notice, in the past no such demand has been made and we do not have any water connection that we use for any commercial purposes. The lawns that we maintain inside the Taj complex are for public service and there is no question of dues,” he added.

The Taj Mahal had been declared a protected monument in 1920 and that even during the British regime, no house or water tax had been levied on the monument, added ASI officials.



