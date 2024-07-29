Home

Taj Mahal Or ‘Tejo Mahalaya’? Woman Carrying ‘Kavad’ Reaches Iconic Tomb To Offer Gangajal At ‘Shiva Temple’

Meenu Rathore, a district president of right-wing group Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, arrived at the west gate of the Taj Mahal on Monday carrying a ‘Kavad’ on her shoulders, to offer Gangajal at Tejo Mahalaya, a temple of Lord Shiva.

Meera Rathore arrived at Taj Mahal to offer Gangajal in ‘Tejo Mahalaya’

A woman belonging to a right-wing Hindu group stirred tensions outside the Taj Mahal on Monday when she arrived at the iconic Mughal monument with a ‘Kavad’ (sacred pots used by Kanwariyas to carry holy water from the River Ganga during Kanwar Yatra), saying she wanted to offer ‘Gangajal’ at what she claimed was a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva called ‘Tejo Mahalaya’.

However, the policemen of ‘Taj Suraksha’ deployed at the barrier did not allow her to proceed further, a senior official said.

“She was stopped at the barrier of the west gate and was not able to enter the Taj Mahal. After some time, she decided on her own to offer the ‘Gangajal’ at the Rajeshwar temple,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Taj Suraksha, Syed Areeb Ahmad.

According to reports, Rathore inisted police officials to allow her to offer the ‘Gangajal’ in “Tejo Mahalaya”– referring to a popular conspiracy theory among right-wing circles, which claims the Taj Mahal was built on top an ancient Hindu temple.

‘Tejo Mahalaya’

Talking to reporters, Rathore claimed she was Lord Shiva in her dreams who asked her to offer ‘Gangajal’ (holy water from the River Ganga) at “Tejo Mahalaya”.

“I came to Tejo Mahalaya to offer the ‘Gangajal’. Bhole Baba (Lord Shiva) came to me in my dreams and I brought kanwar to offer at Tejo Mahalaya. But, they (policemen) have stopped me from going ahead,” Rathore claimed.

Sanjay Jaat, the right-wing group’s spokesperson reiterated the “Tejo Mahalaya” claims and asserted it was “our right” to offer Gangajal at the Taj Mahal because it’s a Lord Shiva temple.

“It is our right to offer the ‘Ganga Jal’ in Taj Mahal as Taj Mahal is ‘Tejo Mahalaya’, a temple of Lord Shiva. She brought kanwar from Soron ji in Kasganj and reached Agra after two days,” Jaat said.

Taj Mahal

Known among the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum located on the banks of the Yamuna river in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The iconic monument was commissioned by Shahjahan, the fifth Mughal emperor in 1631 A.D to house the tomb of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The complex is constructed on around 42-acres with the tomb being its centerpiece. The complex also includes a mosque and a guest house, and is set in formal gardens bounded on three sides by a crenellated wall.

