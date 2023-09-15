Takeda Reiterates the Need of Equitable Access to Healthcare for Universal Impact

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited (formerly Baxalta Bioscience India Pvt Ltd) – a global values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader in innovative healthcare solutions presented an industry perspective on equitable access to healthcare during the 5th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) UP Health Summit “Empowering Wellness: Transforming Lives for a Healthy Future”.The summit serves as a crucial platform for bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and experts to deliberate on pressing healthcare challenges and opportunities.

In her keynote address, Michelle Erwee, Global Head of Access to Medicines, Takeda said, “At Takeda, we are committed to accelerating global, equitable access to our medicines and vaccines. Whilst we know every individual, country and community often face their own unique barriers to access, availability of medicines, capacity within local healthcare systems, and affordability are common challenges that require a collaborative and innovative approach. We acknowledge that the Government of India continues to prioritise initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility and equity of health services, and we remain open to collaboration in order to advance access to medicines for patients in need.”

Ruchi Sogarwal, Head of Corporate Affairs, Takeda India added, “The Government of India has implemented value-based healthcare measures through large-scale initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to improve and scale the delivery of healthcare services to all. Specifically in Uttar Pradesh – the most populus state of the country – the government is taking transformative measures to advance healthcare infrastructure and eliminating barriers to care across patient pathways. We believe India’s G20 Presidency will give a fillip to its initiatives to boost healthcare access while the success of our government schemes could inspire other nations across the globe to emulate this model.”

Takedas representation at the CII UP Health Summit resonates with its commitment to catalyzing positive change in the healthcare landscape. Through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions, Takeda India aims to continue driving progress and access to quality healthcare, in line with its purpose of Better Health and a Brighter Future for people around the world.

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries.

