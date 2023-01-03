‘Talented Pati’ Surprises Bride With This Unique Gift. Watch Viral Video Here

Viral Video: A video of an Indian groom using his artistic talents to make a gift for his bride has gone viral on the internet.

‘Talented Pati’ Surprises Bride With This Unique Gift. (Photo Credit: Instagram varun.jarsania )

Viral Video Today: Receiving gifts from your loved ones especially your husband is special. During the wedding season, both the bride and groom surprise each other with unexpected performances and gifts that end up being the wedding’s highlights. So, while we’re on the subject, let us divert your attention to one such clip that will undoubtedly win you over.

A video of an Indian groom using his artistic talents to make a gift for his bride has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Varun Jarsania. “Groom dancing for his Bride is too common!!😝😜😌 Ye dekho kuch alag!!! Love for my Bride & now wifey!!❤🥰,” reads the caption alongside the post.

In the short clip, Varun, the bride’s husband, painted her on the canvas in an original upside-down picture, which was then flipped over to reveal the true artwork.

WATCH VIDEO OF GROOM PAINTING ON CANVAS HERE

After being posted online on December 17, the video received nearly 211,755 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable couple and flooded the comments section with their sweet reactions. Many users just posted red heart emojis. “O myyyy heartttt,” wrote one user. “Too wholesome brother loved it,” added a second user. Raising standard,” commented a third user. A fourth user added,” More than perfect.” Talented pati,” expressed a fifth user.



