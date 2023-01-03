‘Talented Pati’ Surprises Bride With This Unique Gift. Watch Viral Video Here
Viral Video: A video of an Indian groom using his artistic talents to make a gift for his bride has gone viral on the internet.
Viral Video Today: Receiving gifts from your loved ones especially your husband is special. During the wedding season, both the bride and groom surprise each other with unexpected performances and gifts that end up being the wedding’s highlights. So, while we’re on the subject, let us divert your attention to one such clip that will undoubtedly win you over.
A video of an Indian groom using his artistic talents to make a gift for his bride has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Varun Jarsania. “Groom dancing for his Bride is too common!!😝😜😌 Ye dekho kuch alag!!! Love for my Bride & now wifey!!❤🥰,” reads the caption alongside the post.
In the short clip, Varun, the bride’s husband, painted her on the canvas in an original upside-down picture, which was then flipped over to reveal the true artwork.
WATCH VIDEO OF GROOM PAINTING ON CANVAS HERE
After being posted online on December 17, the video received nearly 211,755 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable couple and flooded the comments section with their sweet reactions. Many users just posted red heart emojis. “O myyyy heartttt,” wrote one user. “Too wholesome brother loved it,” added a second user. Raising standard,” commented a third user. A fourth user added,” More than perfect.” Talented pati,” expressed a fifth user.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 8:36 PM IST
Updated Date: January 3, 2023 8:47 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PM Modi Speaks With King Charles, Discusses Climate Action, India’s G20 Presidency
[ad_1] The prime minister briefed the king on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods....
Severe Cold Wave Grips Rajasthan, IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Districts
[ad_1] Cold Wave Latest Update: According to updates from the IMD, Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature...
MPPSC SFS 2022 Notification Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in; From Exam Date To Admit Card. Key Details Here
[ad_1] The MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two...
Viral Video Severed Head Of Fish Turns Out To Be Alive And Biting Watch Shocking Footage
[ad_1] This video is fit to be added as a sequence to some horror movies. Viral Video: Severed Head Of...
BCCI Invites Bids to Acquire the Right to Own and Operate a Team in Women’s IPL
[ad_1] Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces release of Invitation to Tender for the right to own...
Travellers From China Who Test Positive In UK For Covid Need Not Isolate
[ad_1] The UK government has said that airlines will be required to check that passengers from China have a negative...
Average Rating