New Delhi: Taliban has come up with an absurd explanation for its decision to bar women from going to universities. Facing heat over their decision to ban women from universities, the Taliban justified the move by saying that the women “dressed like they were going to a wedding”. The regime further added that institutions were allowing genders to “mix freely” and subjects were being taught that “violated the principles of Islam”.

The ban was announced on December 20 by the minister of higher education Nida Mohammad Nadim, who has pledged to stamp out secular schooling and opposes female education saying it is against Islamic and Afghan values.

Despite the backlash from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, the Taliban has remained defiant and has justified the move.

Ever since the Taliban took over the regime of Afghanistan, it has curtailed the rights of women massively.

List Of Taliban’s Anti-Women Decisions

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. The authorities have also shut down madrassas that were teaching only women students but were housed inside mosques. The Taliban regime ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups to suspend employing women or their operating licenses would be revoked.

Taliban Looks To Overhaul Afghanistan’s Public Education System

The Taliban regime aims at overhauling the current education system as they feel it violates the principle of Islam. According to a report in The Diplomat, the Taliban regime feels that the “current curriculum was made under the Kabul puppet administration, and funded by Jewish and non-religious countries”.



