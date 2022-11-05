TAM vs TEL Dream11 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain Vice-Captain Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex 8:30 PM Nov 5

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between TAM vs TEL. Also Check Tamil Thalaivas Dream 11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 60 Between TAM vs TEL at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST, November 5. After an underwhelming start to the season, Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned a corner and are unbeaten in their last three games. They will be feeling confident heading into Saturday’s encounter and will hope that Narender, who has scored 99 raid points for them in his debut season and has been a revelation, can shine again. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation as they are rooted to the bottom of the standings having won once and lost nine matches this season. Needless to say, the Titans need to start picking up wins quickly to bolster their bleak hopes of qualifying beyond the league phase. For positive results, they will need the whole team to step up. Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have been involved in 10 matches. The Thalaivas won four times and the Titans have five wins, while one game ended in a tie.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Match 60, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, November 5.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sagar, Himanshu, Siddharth Desai, Ajinkya Pawar and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Siddharth Desai, Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar.

TAM vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.



