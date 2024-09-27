Home

News

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi; Demands release of pending funds under THIS scheme

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and handed over memorandum containing three requests.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi in New Delhi and handed over memorandum containing three requests (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday and discussed key issues concerning the state. As per an official statement, Stalin submitted a memorandum to Modi, requesting release of funds under the Samagara Siksha Scheme and also demanded the approval of Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II under 50:50 equity sharing basis.

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring out a permanent solution to secure the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen and to expedite release of apprehended fishermen and their crafts. He termed the 40 minute meeting as a good one and asserted that he has given a detailed memorandum containing three requests to the Prime Minister.

CM Stalin told the reporters, “It was a pleasure to meet with PM Modi. PM Modi also expressed happiness to us. All in PM Modi’s hands only to make this happy meet as useful meet also.I have given 3 important requests to PM Modi. I have given a detailed memorandum to PM Modi listing out our requests.”

Explaining the memorandum to PM Modi, CM Stalin said, “Like how the Union and State governments together implemented the first phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, similarly, the second phase of the Chennai Metro also should be implemented. That is the Tamil Nadu stance. During the 2021-22 budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said funds would be allocated for the Chennai Metro Rail phase two project. The Union Government also gave approval on 2022. So far, 18,564 crore have been spent for the works but due to pending approval from Union Minister Tamil Nadu, we haven’t received funds from the Union Government. This has slowed down the Metro Rail Project. So I requested PM Modi to release funds for this without delaying.”.

Requesting PM Modi to release funds under the Samagara Sikhsa Scheme, he said, “The Tamil Nadu government has already implemented some good suggestions from the NEP. The Tamil Nadu government is also implementing schemes like free breakfast, which are not implemented in other states. But Tamil Nadu is not accepting to follow the three-language policy, which is on national education policy. Even though NEP assured there wouldn’t be language imposition on any states, it was not clear on the MoU. So we have been saying to make changes in MoU. We also listed out the issues faced by Tamil fishermen.”

(With ANI Inputs)











