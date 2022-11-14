Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Heavy Downpour Continues. CM Stalin To Inspect Cauvery Delta Region Today







Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inspect the Cauvery delta region today. After inspecting areas in north Chennai, Stalin said he would visit Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14. Sirkazhi in Cauvery delta district of Mayiladuthirai witnessed extremely heavy rainfall affecting standing crops and normal life.

The rains have continued to batter Chennai and many other districts since Friday. The Met department has also issued a red alert in parts of the southern state.

