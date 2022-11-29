Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges closed in Virudhunagar District

Several areas in Tamil Nadu are expected to get some rain in the next 2-3 days, according to weather experts.

School Holiday has been declared in the Virudhunagar District due to heavy and continuous rains in the city.
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools and colleges in Virudhunagar will remain closed on Tuesday owing to continuous rain in the city. Several areas in Tamil Nadu are expected to get some rain in the next 2-3 days, according to weather experts.

In some areas of Chennai, it is expected to get light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours. It is likely that schools and colleges in certain areas of Chennai might be closed. As per reports suggest, because of the northerly wind direction and the land breeze, Chennai and other areas experience mist/haze in the early morning hours.

The Western Ghats received heavy rainfall today as per local reports and mild showers are expected over Northern Tamil Nadu.




Published Date: November 29, 2022 8:44 AM IST



Updated Date: November 29, 2022 8:47 AM IST





