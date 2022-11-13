Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: Several Cities Waterlogged, Flood Alert Issued For THESE 5 Districts

The state is receiving incessant rains for 2 weeks leading and the IMD had predicted more downpours in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Updates: Continuous downpours in several cities of Tamil Nadu have thrown day-to-day life out of order with many areas reporting waterlogging and traffic snarls. The state is receiving incessant rains for 2 weeks leading and the IMD had predicted more downpours in the coming days. A flood alert has been issued for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts following excess water discharge from Vaigai Dam in Theni.

Dams Overflow Due To Heavy Rains | Watch

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. 4,230 cubic feet of excess water discharged from Vaigai Dam in Theni: Dam Officer pic.twitter.com/DFTHHl7FbS — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

More Rains To Follow, IMD Issues Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in Tamil Nadu for November 13, 2022. The met department has also warned the fishermen not to venture along and off south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts and adjoining Southwest and West-central Bay of Bengal on 12th and Kerala coast from November 12 – Nov 13 and Lakshadweep from Nov 12- Nov 14 and over Southeast Arabian Sea on Nov 13 – Nov 14, 2022.

Several Cities Across Tamil Nadu Waterlogged | Watch

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall causes flood-like situation in Sirkali municipality of Mayiladuthurai district (12.11) pic.twitter.com/rw2wgLwGeF — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

Thunderstorm with Rain Likely in Chennai Today | Latest Updates

As per IMD’s forecast, Chennai is likely to experience thunderstorms with rain on Sunday. A flood alert was issued for Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. 4,230 cubic feet of excess water was discharged from Vaigai dam in Theni. Moderate rain with lightning is expected to occur in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Thanjavur. The downpour resulted in severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation in Sirkali municipality of the Mayiladuthurai district.

The northeast monsoon season of October to December is the primary rainy season for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-Karaikal among other nearby regions.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, the state will receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday with Chennai experiencing thunderstorms with rain.



