Tamil Nadu To Cut Liquor Sale Timings By 30 Mins? Deets Here

The liquor sale timings in Tamil Nadu may be cut by half an hour and the decision on this will soon be taken.
New Delhi: The liquor sale timings in Tamil Nadu may be cut by half an hour and the decision on this will soon be taken. The final call on whether to cut the liquor sale timing in the state will be taken by the Tamil Nadu government. Till now, liquor shops remain open till 10 pm in Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has informed the Madras High Court that the government will take a decision. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy asked the Corporation whether the liquor sale timings in retail outlets could be reduced by half an hour before closing time, according to a report by news agency IANS.
The bench posed the query while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking orders to check liquor consumption in open places after bars are closed at 10 pm.
The court directed the TASMAC counsel to take instructions from the government and report back. The Corporation counsel argued that the opening and closing of TASMAC shops and the attached bars are purely the policy decision of the government and petitioners have no locus standi to interfere with it.
The court was also informed that TASMAC has sent a proposal to the state government, seeking extension of bars by half an hour beyond 10 p.m. The proposal is pending consideration.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 11:17 PM IST
