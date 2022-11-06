Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that it will start coaching classes for Class 11 and 12 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the third week of November.

Tamil Nadu To Start NEET Coaching For Class 11 And 12 From 3rd Week Of November

Tamil Nadu NEET Coaching: Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that it will start coaching classes for Class 11 and 12 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the third week of November. Over 400 centres have been identified for providing the classes. Students preparing for other competitive examinations can also make use of this facility. The classes will be conducted in both Tamil and English and students can opt for either language.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has held low-key coaching during the last two years just before the NEET for a couple of weeks but this year it is conducting the exam with full professional acumen. A senior school education department official said that teachers who are in the industry will be roped in and students will be imparted with high-quality exam-oriented training programmes that would help them crack the competitive exam. A teacher from each school will act as the coordinator for the programme.

The department said that classes would be held in person and the marks secured by the students in the tests conducted in the classrooms recorded and registered for assessment on the progress of the students.



