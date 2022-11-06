Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalTamil Nadu To Start NEET Coaching For Class 11 And 12 From...
National

Tamil Nadu To Start NEET Coaching For Class 11 And 12 From 3rd Week Of November

admin
By admin
0
59


Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that it will start coaching classes for Class 11 and 12 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the third week of November.

Tamil Nadu, NEET Coaching, Tamil Nadu NEET Coaching, Tamil Nadu School Education Department, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET
Tamil Nadu To Start NEET Coaching For Class 11 And 12 From 3rd Week Of November

Tamil Nadu NEET Coaching: Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that it will start coaching classes for Class 11 and 12 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the third week of November. Over 400 centres have been identified for providing the classes. Students preparing for other competitive examinations can also make use of this facility. The classes will be conducted in both Tamil and English and students can opt for either language.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has held low-key coaching during the last two years just before the NEET for a couple of weeks but this year it is conducting the exam with full professional acumen. A senior school education department official said that teachers who are in the industry will be roped in and students will be imparted with high-quality exam-oriented training programmes that would help them crack the competitive exam. A teacher from each school will act as the coordinator for the programme.

The department said that classes would be held in person and the marks secured by the students in the tests conducted in the classrooms recorded and registered for assessment on the progress of the students.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 10:38 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Bypoll Election Result 2022 Winner List: Constituency-wise Result Here
Next article
Britney Spears Sends Her Father An Exquisitely Personalized Happy F-ck You Jamie 2022￼
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Tamil Nadu To Start NEET Coaching For Class 11 And 12 From 3rd Week Of November

admin
By admin
0
59


Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that it will start coaching classes for Class 11 and 12 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the third week of November.

Tamil Nadu, NEET Coaching, Tamil Nadu NEET Coaching, Tamil Nadu School Education Department, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET
Tamil Nadu To Start NEET Coaching For Class 11 And 12 From 3rd Week Of November

Tamil Nadu NEET Coaching: Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that it will start coaching classes for Class 11 and 12 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the third week of November. Over 400 centres have been identified for providing the classes. Students preparing for other competitive examinations can also make use of this facility. The classes will be conducted in both Tamil and English and students can opt for either language.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has held low-key coaching during the last two years just before the NEET for a couple of weeks but this year it is conducting the exam with full professional acumen. A senior school education department official said that teachers who are in the industry will be roped in and students will be imparted with high-quality exam-oriented training programmes that would help them crack the competitive exam. A teacher from each school will act as the coordinator for the programme.

The department said that classes would be held in person and the marks secured by the students in the tests conducted in the classrooms recorded and registered for assessment on the progress of the students.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 10:38 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Bypoll Election Result 2022 Winner List: Constituency-wise Result Here
Next article
Britney Spears Sends Her Father An Exquisitely Personalized Happy F-ck You Jamie 2022￼
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677