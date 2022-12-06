Tuesday, December 6, 2022
National

Tamil Nadu to Witness Heavy Rainfall, Temperature in North India to Settle Between 8 and 12 Degree

Weather Update India: Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Northeast India weather report.

Weather Update India Video: Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions of Puducherry, Karnataka are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall during the next two days. In fact, winds will blow and the current in the sea will be extreme too due to which warning to fisherman have been given. Meanwhile, in North India the temperature in North India will settle between 8 and 12 Degree. Watch full video to know the weather report of your region.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 7:19 PM IST





