The podcast, featuring health care experts from across the country, offers practical guidance through straight talk to empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their own care.

TAMPA, Fla.

Feb. 7, 2026



Tampa General Hospital has launched a bold new video podcast designed to demystify the U.S. health care system and empower listeners to become more informed and more savvy health care consumers. The podcast blends human-centered storytelling with honest, hard-hitting conversations and is hosted by veteran health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani, (left). Dr. Mark Moseley, president of USF Tampa General (right), is the first guest talking about the importance of patient-provider relationships.



Apple Podcasts

Spotify

WFLA News Channel 8 streaming app

YouTube

TGH.org

TGH social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)