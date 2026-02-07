The podcast, featuring health care experts from across the country, offers practical guidance through straight talk to empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their own care.TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced the launch of “Give It to Me Straight, Doc,” a bold new video podcast designed to demystify the U.S. health care system and empower listeners to become more informed — and more savvy — health care consumers.
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- WFLA News Channel 8 streaming app
- YouTube
- TGH.org
- TGH social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
Tampa General Hospital, the Tampa Bay region's only academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning across Florida.
