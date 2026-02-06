Global leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators will converge across the Tampa Medical & Research District and TGH locations region-wide to showcase breakthrough technologies, bold ideas and collaborations driving the future of health care and life sciences.

TAMPA, Fla.

Feb. 6, 2026



TGH Innovation Awards ceremony held at The Motor Enclave in Tampa on Sept. 10, 2024.



Feb. 10 – TGH Innovation Awards & Pitch Competition

With over 800 leaders joining from across the health system, TGH Innovation Awards will celebrate bold ideas and the entrepreneurial spirit of the organization. The event continues with a Shark Tank–style pitch competition where team members present innovative concepts designed to elevate patient care, enhance the team member experience and strengthen the Tampa Bay community, with the winning concept earning the chance to bring their idea to life at TGH.

Tampa General Hospital will celebrate the grand opening of its new 32,000-square-foot Innovation Center in Ybor City. The Innovation Center will house TGH’s innovation team, TGH Ventures, analytics and IT teams, along with the TMRD headquarters. It will also serve as the Tampa headquarters for tech giant Palantir.

A night of community and music exclusively for TGH team members, physicians and NEXT Summit attendees on the lawn at Sparkman Wharf in partnership with Gasparilla Music Foundation, supporting local emerging artists.

A curated gathering of health care, technology and business leaders focused on innovations transforming the business of health care. Featured speakers include: Governor Jeb Bush, Chairman and Founding Partner, Finback Investment Partners Cathie Wood, CEO & CIO, Ark Invest Catherine Estrampes, President & CEO, GE HealthCare (U.S. and Canada) Geoffrey Zakarian, Executive Chef, Zakarian Hospitality Jeremy David & Drew Goldstein, Co-Heads of U.S. Healthcare, Palantir Technologies William McKeon, President & CEO, Texas Medical Center Michelle Wahler, Founder & Former CEO, Beyond Yoga; Angel Investor

Feb. 12 – GE HealthCare Allia™ Moveo Ribbon Cutting at USF Health

CAMLS Leaders from Tampa General Hospital, USF Health and GE HealthCare celebrate a transformative investment in the Tampa Medical & Research District (TMRD). Hosted at the world-renowned Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), this special event commemorates the ribbon cutting of the new GE Allia™ Moveo robotic imaging system – an advanced platform that further strengthens the partnership between Tampa General Hospital and USF Health and reinforces Tampa’s growing leadership in academic medicine and technology-enabled care.

The week will conclude with an exclusive fireside chat featuring Tampa General President & CEO, John Couris with former BayCare CEO Tommy Inzina, hosted at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg. The conversation will highlight authentic leadership, collaboration, and driving innovation across the health care industry.