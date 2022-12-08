Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Updates Here





Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Assembly seats saw a stiff contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Almost all exit polls have predicted seventh straight win for BJP. As per Zee News Exit Polls, the BJP is projected to register a victory on 110-125, Congress 45-60 and AAP 1-5 seats in Gujarat. BJP has been in power for the last 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state. In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on counting, winners list and other details on Gujarat Election Result 2022.

