Tara Sutaria Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs in Sexy Black Crop-Top And Pants, See Photos News
Tara Sutaria recently flaunted her hot-toned abs in sexy black crop-top and pants in her viral pictures that are breaking the internet.
Tara Sutaria Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs: Tara Sutaria, known for her stylish and sensational Instagram posts is once again winning over netizens’ hearts. The actor’s stunning picture as she flaunts her hot-toned abs has set the internet ablaze. Tara often surprises her fans and followers with her glamorous and spectacular looks on social media. The actor never shies away from experimenting with her fashion choices. She looks ethereal and graceful, whether it’s party wear, sportswear, bridal wear, beachwear or casual look. Her super-confident persona brings the much-needed glam quotient and sexy appeal in any outfit.
CHECK OUT TARA SUTARIA’S VIRAL PHOTOS:
TARA SUTARIA’S SIZZLING PICS HAILED BY NETIZENS
Tara captioned her Instagram post as, “New Year, new flex ( I miss McDonald’s 😩 ).” She looked smoking hot as she donned a sexy black crop-top with plunging neckline. She teamed her look with casual brown pants. The Ek Villain Returns actor’s oomph factor and sensuality in the sizzling post has left the internet gasping for breath. Netizens dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on Tara’s sensuous pictures.
The actor will next be seen in a thriller film titled Apurva (2023).
For more updates on Tara Sutaria, check out this space at India.com.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 1:55 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Stranger Holds Newpaper For Old Man During Train Ride. Video Goes Viral
[ad_1] A stranger on a public transport in London held a newspaper for a man who was suffering from Parkinson's...
Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued In Delhi Amid Freezing Temperature, Cold Waves And Dense Fog
[ad_1] Delhiites woke up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Thursday. The mercury plummeted to 3°C...
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have to Serve 2-Match Ban Before Making Al Nassr Debut News
[ad_1] Ronaldo's arrival gives the Saudi Arabian football league a huge boost in the region too as Al Nassr Football...
Fans Slam Urvashi Rautela For Posting Picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Where Rishabh Pant is Admitted News
[ad_1] Pant will be undergoing surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the...
India Deploys ‘Highly Regarded’ Platoon of Women Peacekeepers To UN Mission in Sudan. Find Out Why News
[ad_1] The women peacekeepers are "highly regarded" in UN missions throughout the world for their ability to reach out and...
Winter Skincare Tips: Add These Ayurvedic Ingredients In Your Winter Skincare Routine For Glowing And Youthful Skin
[ad_1] Winter Skincare Tips: When it comes to taking care of skin, what could be best than including Ayurvedic ingredients...
Average Rating