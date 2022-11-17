Tara Sutaria is Wearing Dior Bikini Set Worth Rs 91,061 See Viral Photos

Tara Sutaria wore a Dior Bikini set worth Rs 91,061 in new viral post as she celebrated her birthday week.





Tara Sutaria Dons Dior Bikini Set Worth Rs 91,061

Tara Sutaria Dons Dior Bikini Set: Tara Sutaria set the internet ablaze once again as she marked her birthday week. She took to her Instagram handle to post her sizzling picture in a Dior Bikini set. The Ek Villain Returns actor set the temperature soaring with her candid pose in the smoking hot bikini. Tara’s bikini set worth Rs 91,061 brings the much-needed panache blended with her sex appeal and glam quotient. Known for her style and magnificent persona, the actor looked graceful and glamorous in her new avatar. She captioned her post as, “Birthday week🎵📸✌🏻.”

CHECK OUT TARA SUTARIA’S BIKINI PICTURES:

TARA SUTARIA DIOR BIKINI SET IS WORTH THIS PRICE…

Tara’s Dior bikini set worth Rs 4100 AED i.e. Rs 91,061 exudes elegance. The bikini top and bottom showcase the Dior Oblique motif, a House symbol since its first appearance in 1967. Crafted in blue technical fabric, it features a triangle cut with straps to be tied at the neck and back for a custom fit. Tara’s bikini top pairs well with the matching bottom for a total look. The actor looks alluring and ethereal in the aesthetically shot candid picture.

Tara will next be seen in Star Studios thriller Apurva directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

