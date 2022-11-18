Tara Sutaria’s Rs 91,061 Dior Bikini Sets The Internet On Fire- Watch

Crafted in blue technical fabric, it features a triangle cut with straps to be tied at the neck and back for a custom fit. Tara’s bikini top pairs well with the matching bottom for a total look. The actor looks alluring and ethereal in the aesthetically shot candid picture.

Tara Sutaria in Dior Bikini Set: Tara Sutaria set the internet ablaze once again as she marked her birthday week. She took to her Instagram handle to post her sizzling picture in a Dior Bikini set. The Ek Villain Returns actor set the temperature soaring with her candid pose in the smoking hot bikini. Tara’s bikini set worth Rs 91,061 brings the much-needed panache blended with her sex appeal and glam quotient. Known for her style and magnificent persona, the actor looked graceful and glamorous in her new avatar.

Written by- Ananya



