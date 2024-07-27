Tasva’s Ceremonial Wear Shines at the Paris Olympics’ 2024 Opening Ceremony

Tasva, the Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., in collaboration with celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, was honored to design the ceremonial wear for Team India for the Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony. This prestigious collaboration for Tasva, as the ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’ for Team India at the Paris Olympics, marks a significant milestone in Tasva’s journey as it represents the spirit, culture, and elegance of India on the global stage.

Team India Ceremonial Dress by Tasva

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was a grand spectacle, with the Indian contingent making a stunning entrance in Tasvas meticulously crafted attire. The ceremonial wear beautifully blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern design elements, staying true to Tasvas philosophy of celebrating Indias rich cultural heritage while embracing contemporary styles.

Tasva’s ceremonial attire for Team India draws profound inspiration from the Indian flag. The tricolor palette embodies national pride and unity. The contemporary silhouettes of the Bundi jacket and the pre-pleated saree when combined with the thoughtful choice of fabrics-cotton and viscose crepe-along with practical detail, not just ensures comfort and functionality for the athletes, but also represents a fine balance of tradition with modernity. The athletes’ looks are completed with modern sneakers adorned in golden brocade, adding a final touch of elegance and tradition.

“It was a moment of great pride for Tasva to contribute to the grandeur of the Paris Olympics 2024,” said Mr. Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva. “Our designs aimed to highlight the rich cultural tapestry of India while ensuring that our athletes looked and felt their best. The collaboration underscores Tasvas dedication to blending tradition with modernity, ensuring that Indian athletes shine brightly at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.”

Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer at Tasva, shared “Seeing the outfits come to life adorned with the Team India Olympics logo was a moment of immense pride for Tasva. As our athletes sailed past the Seine during the opening ceremony, they carried a piece of India, making a bold statement in the fashion capital of the world.”

The ceremonial wear designed by Tasva is more than just clothing; it is a symbol of unity and excellence. Each piece was carefully crafted to ensure comfort, elegance, and functionality, allowing the athletes to feel their best as they paraded on the world stage. The ceremonial wear featured a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing Indias timeless appeal and its forward-looking vision.

The Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 comprises a total of 117 athletes, with 70 men and 47 women representing the country in various sports. Each athlete embodies the spirit of excellence and determination, and Tasva is proud to have been part of their journey at the global stage.

About Tasva

Tasva is a leading Indian menswear brand born out of the collaboration between Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and ace designer, Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man. The brand offers an extensive range of kurtas, kurta bundi sets, sherwanis, Indo-western outfits, footwear, and accessories. The brands exquisite products are available at exclusive Tasva stores across India and online at www.Tasva.com

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2024).

It has a repertoire of India’s largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s leading fashion retailers.

Company’s international Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, Amongst Indias largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led ‘House of D2C Brands’ venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India’s leading women’s branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and retails portfolio of women’s branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.