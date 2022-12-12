Monday, December 12, 2022
Tata Group Plans To Open 100 Apple Stores In India For Marketing Of iPhones, iPads: Report

The Tata Group, according to a report, was in talks to buy Wistron’s only manufacturing facility in India for up to Rs. 5,000 crore.

Tata was in talks with Wistron to establish a joint venture to assemble iPhones in India.
New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which is in the business of the Croma chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across India to sell Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, sources close to the development told the Economic Times.

The Tata Group, according to last month’s report, was in talks to buy Wistron’s only manufacturing facility in India for up to Rs. 5,000 crore.

If the group fails to strike the deal to buy the facility in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Tata could consider a joint venture with Taiwan’s Wistron – one of Apple’s top vendors in India – the report said.

Tata Electronics, one unit of the Tata Group, already supplies components to Apple from its Hosur unit in Tamil Nadu, which neighbours Karnataka, according to the report.

In September this year, Bloomberg reported that Tata was in talks with Wistron to establish a joint venture to assemble iPhones in India.

At present, the iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple’s global suppliers – Wistron in Karnataka, as well as Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu.

JP Morgan analysts stated that the Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025 as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in the country.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 5:57 PM IST





