Tata Motors Plans To Hike Prices Of Passenger Vehicles By 1.2% From Next Month

Tata Motors announced that it is looking to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from next month to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms, which kick in from April 2023.

Bengaluru: Indian automaker Tata Motors on Friday said it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles by 1.2% on a weighted average basis from February 1, 2023 as there is rise in overall input costs. Notably, Tata Motors was absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has forces the carmaker to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.

In the meantime, the shares of Tata Motors on Friday jumped over 8 percent in morning trade after the firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,043 crore in the December quarter.

On Wednesday, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,043 crore in the December quarter, its first profit in two years, on account of robust sales. The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 1,451 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.



