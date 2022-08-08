Tata Motors signs an MoU with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the biggest EV fleet deployment in Eastern India

Keeping the vision of a clean & green environment alive and supported by its move towards sustainable transportation, Tata Motors announced its partnership with EC Wheels India Pvt. Ltd. (an Associate of Steelman Group), an app based urban transportation service in Kolkata to deploy 1,000 XPRES T Electric sedans for cab transportation. With a commanding EV market share of 90% in the east, the signing of this MoU makes for the biggest ever EV fleet order in the region. As part of this partnership, the Company will commence deliveries in phases.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said, “Tata Motors has always been focusing on the faster adoption of EVs in the mobility space, helping grow India’s e-mobility market. We are delighted to partner with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the largest deployment of electric sedans in the fleet segment for the eastern region. With a market share of 90% in the EV fleet segment in India and the Eastern region, X-PRES T EV has created a new benchmark as it offers Enhanced safety, Fast charging solution, a Premium interior theme along with Dynamic performance at an Affordable Price. With this association, we have taken a giant leap towards future of mobility, helping the country to #EvolveToElectric.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mayank Bindal, Promoter Director, EC Wheels India Pvt. Ltd. (Snap-E), an Associate of Steelman Group said, “We are thankful to Tata Motors for partnering with us. This association will help us to rapidly expand electrification in the eastern regions of India and work towards providing sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. Through this association, we aim to contribute in creating a large EV mobility ecosystem in Eastern India, thereby reducing carbon emissions into the environment. With the best-in-class electric vehicles offered by Tata Motors, we intend to provide the customers with incomparable cab services in West Bengal and hope to continue this association on a long-term basis providing an elevated customer experience on our platform.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Tata Motors has been revolutionizing Indian automotive market with its pioneering efforts and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 87% in FY’22 and with over 30,000Tata EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.

For more information on the product, please visit – https://xprest.tatamotors.com/electric/