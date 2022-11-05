Tata Motors To Increase Prices For Passenger Vehicles From November 07

Tata Motors annouced a hike in prices of its vehicles with effect from November 07. The hike will depend on variant and model of the vehicle.

New Delhi: Tata Motors announced on Saturday a nominal increase in prices for its passenger vehicles. It said it has increased prices with effect from November 7. The weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model, the auto major said in a statement.

The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, it added.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari across the country.

Tata Motors reported strong sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in October. The home-grown auto major said its PV sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33%.



