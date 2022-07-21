Tata Play Binge onboards OTT platform hoichoi

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Diversifying its content offerings, one of India’s leading content distribution platforms, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), adds its 13th OTT platform, hoichoi to Tata Play Binge.

The integration carries forward Binge’s objective of providing users access to content from across all OTT platforms in multiple languages, as well as easing the process of content discovery. With the incorporation of SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd owned and maintained, hoichoi, users will have access to a vast library of movie titles and 100+ original series in Bengali. Enabling a wider audience appeal, the key shows are also dubbed and presented in Hindi. The extensive bouquet of content can be enjoyed with subtitles through large-screen connected devices – Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website.

hoichoi boasts of a range of outstanding shows and movies across genres, like Byomkesh, Eken Babu, Hello, Rekka, Mandaar, Indu, Haami, Cheeni, Dwitiyo Purush, Tasher Ghawr, Tiktiki, Srikanto, Mon2 Pilot, Refugee, Feludar Goyendagiri and many more.

hoichoi joins the band of 12 most popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Subscribers can additionally top up their Binge subscription with Amazon Prime Video as an add-on at INR179 per month.

Commenting on the addition of a new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Entertainment in the digital age is breaking barriers of language and borders, leading to a widened horizon for content discovery. This allows viewers to choose their titles basis storylines, and not restrict themselves to language or region. With this partnership, we aim to take hoichoi’s vast Bengali movie and original series collection to whole of India and diversify the watch preferences of the viewers.”

Adding to the above, Vishnu Mohta, Co-founder,hoichoi said, “As a brand, hoichoi always aims to provide quality entertainment across the nation and globe and to as many people as possible. This partnership with Tata Play binge takes us a step closer to that goal. With this collaboration we can reach a wider audience and have our content on a platform that traverses across language barriers, and we are glad to be doing this.”