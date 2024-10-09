Home

Ratan Tata dies: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran says this about late industrialist

Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed.

Ratan Tata News: Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed. In a press release to the media, Chandrasekaran said, ” It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” he added.

“Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction,” he further wrote.

Tata was born on December 28, 1937 to Naval Tata and Soonoo Commisariat. He had a rough childhood as his parents separated when he was all of seven, and was raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata, along with his younger brother Jimmy.

He completed his degree in architecture in 1962 from Cornell University, New York, and got an advanced management programme from Harvard Business School in 1975. On the advice of JRD Tata, he turned down a job offer from IBM to join the family business.











