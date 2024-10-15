Tata Soulfull Launches Tata Soulfull Corn Flakes+, With the Goodness of Millets in Every Flake

Tata Soulfull, a prominent brand from Tata Consumer Products, renowned for its ‘wholesome’ snacks and breakfast cereals, is excited to unveil its latest innovation: Tata Soulfull Corn Flakes+. This first of its kind millet-powered cornflakes is available in two delightful variants—Original (available in 475g and 260g) and Honey Almond (available in 450g and 170g), tailored to suit the Indian palate.

Recognizing the gap in the market for high-fibre cornflakes, Tata Soulfull has developed Corn Flakes+, a unique blend of Corn with Jowar in every flake. This innovative cereal offers a satisfying crunch while boosting the fibre content and remaining cholesterol free: A great choice for health-conscious Indian consumer.

Tata Soulfull Corn Flakes+ redefines breakfast and snacking by merging taste and wholesome eating. The unique blend ensures that it maintains its delightful crunch even when enjoyed with warm milk, making it a perfect option for families seeking wholesome and convenient meal solutions. This product aligns with Tata Soulfull’s mission to make millets a modern staple in everyday diets.

As part of its ongoing mission, Tata Soulfull aims to elevate the humble grain by showcasing its benefits and integrating it into contemporary, convenient food formats. The company’s portfolio already includes a range of millet-based products such as Millet Muesli, Ragi Bites, and Masala Oats+, all crafted with the same wholesome approach.

Tata Soulfull’s expansion into the breakfast cereal segment showcases its dedication to promoting ‘Desh ke Millets’—a movement to make traditional grains like Ragi, Jowar, and Bajra accessible to every Indian household.

Commenting on the product launch, Rasika Prashant, Chief Marketing Officer, Soulfull said, “At Tata Soulfull, we are deeply committed to identifying unmet needs in the wholesome snacking and breakfast categories. With evolving consumer preferences and a growing awareness around health and wellness, it’s imperative for us to bridge these gaps with innovative solutions. The launch of Tata Soulfull Corn Flakes+ is a step forward in this journey, addressing a clear demand for a high-fibre, wholesome breakfast option and we’re excited to see how Tata Soulfull Corn Flakes+ enriches breakfast tables across the country.”

With this launch, Tata Soulfull re-affirms its commitment to innovation in the food industry. The brand plans to continue expanding its range of millet-based products and making them relevant for the 21st century.