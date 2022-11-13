1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder engine that produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG Teased Ahead of Launch

Tata Motors: Ahead of the formal launch, Tata Motors has released a teaser of their upcoming CNG version of the Tiago NRG. Tata Motors currently sells the Tiago and Tigor with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The manufacturer calls it “i-CNG”. The teaser says “India’s first Toughroader CNG Coming Soon”.

Interestingly, the Tiago NRG iCNG would not have any direct rivals because the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, Volkswagen Cross Polo and Ford Freestyle have now been discontinued in the Indian market.

Here are some of the features of Tiago NRG iCNG:

According to the reports, the Tiago NRG CNG will use the same engine and gearbox as the Tiago iCNG 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder engine that produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. However, the CNG kit will be offered only with the 5-speed manual gearbox. Engine produces 84.82bhp of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque using petrol as fuel. Like the Tata Tiago i-CNG, the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG will come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. The CNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG will come equipped with an identical set of features as the petrol-only variant of the Tata Tiago NRG with the inclusion of features such as projector headlamps The car will have LED DRLs, a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with 8-speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear wash wiper with defogger, and many more. Apart from that, the CNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG is likely to come with identical safety features as its petrol-powered counterpart with the inclusion of safety systems such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, cornering stability control, speed-sensitive auto door lock and many more.



