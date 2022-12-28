Tata Unistore, That Owns & Runs Tata Cliq, To Come Under Umbrella Tata Digital
Tata Group last year raised the authorised capital of Tata Digital to Rs 21,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore. As per regulatory filings, it was a move to expand the business and repay debt.
New Delhi: The Tata Group has decided to transfer holdings of Tata Unistore, which owns and runs the fashion items-focussed ecommerce platform Tata Cliq, to Tata Digita, said an ET report. After the merger, Tata Digital will be the sole entity for all online shopping ventures of Tatas, including Tata Neu, Big Basket, and Croma.
It further said that Tata Unistore was jointly owned by Tata Industries and Trent with Tata Industries owning 96.78 per cent of the venture. The move has been internally nicknamed “Project Tulip”, said the report.
Tata Group last year raised the authorised capital of Tata Digital to Rs 21,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore. As per regulatory filings, it was a move to expand the business and repay debt.
“There are very few Tata businesses where funding has been deployed at such a war-footing and it shows where the group’s priorities lie,” Mohit Yadav, founder of business intelligence firm AltInfo, told ET.
As Tata Cliq too comes under the ambit of Tata Digital, the latter’s major competitors would be Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Myntra, and Reliance Industries in the Indian e-commerce space.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 1:02 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
6 Whole Grains That Help Control High Blood Sugar Naturally
[ad_1] Whole grains are high in fibre, which can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood. This decreases...
Ratan Tata Birthday: Do You Know Ratan Tata Is First Indian To Pilot An F-16 Falcon, Lesser-Known Facts About Him
[ad_1] Ratan Tata: Do You Know Ratan Tata Is The First Indian To Pilot An F-16 Falcon. In his long...
Invoke NSA Against Those ‘Trying To Threaten Communal Harmony’: MP Govt to DMs
[ad_1] “Whereas there are reports with the State government that certain elements are active and are likely to be active...
Two Dubai Returnees Test Positive For COVID at Chennai Airport, ALERT Sounded
[ad_1] Tamil Nadu on alert after 2 passengers tested positive for COVID at Chennai airport. "Both passengers hail from Pudukottai...
COVID Cases in Mumbai Sees Sudden Rise. BMC On Alert
[ad_1] Covid cases in Mumbai sees sudden rise. Mumbai's active cases tally saw a 32% jump in the past three...
Virat Kohli Jets Off To Undisclosed Location For New Year 2023 Celebrations With Wife Anushka Sharma
[ad_1] Virat Kohli could manage just 45 runs in four innings against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. Virat Kohli...
Average Rating