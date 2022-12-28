Tata Group last year raised the authorised capital of Tata Digital to Rs 21,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore. As per regulatory filings, it was a move to expand the business and repay debt.

Tata Unistore, That Owns & Runs Tata Cliq, To Come Under Umbrella Tata Digital

New Delhi: The Tata Group has decided to transfer holdings of Tata Unistore, which owns and runs the fashion items-focussed ecommerce platform Tata Cliq, to Tata Digita, said an ET report. After the merger, Tata Digital will be the sole entity for all online shopping ventures of Tatas, including Tata Neu, Big Basket, and Croma.

It further said that Tata Unistore was jointly owned by Tata Industries and Trent with Tata Industries owning 96.78 per cent of the venture. The move has been internally nicknamed “Project Tulip”, said the report.

Tata Group last year raised the authorised capital of Tata Digital to Rs 21,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore. As per regulatory filings, it was a move to expand the business and repay debt.

“There are very few Tata businesses where funding has been deployed at such a war-footing and it shows where the group’s priorities lie,” Mohit Yadav, founder of business intelligence firm AltInfo, told ET.

As Tata Cliq too comes under the ambit of Tata Digital, the latter’s major competitors would be Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Myntra, and Reliance Industries in the Indian e-commerce space.



