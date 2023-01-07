Taurus May Get a New Job Opportunity, Virgos Must Donate Bananas News
Here’s what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.
Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Reputation will increase in society. Health-related worries will go away. Will get success in the job. Donate milk.
Lucky color- red
Taurus- Will get stalled money. Old wishes will come true. Will get a new job opportunity. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Worry about health will end. Disputes with neighbors will be resolved. Spend more time in business. Donate black sesame seeds.
Lucky color- maroon
Cancer- Will be successful in matters of love. It would be better to relocate. Will receive respect. Donate rice.
Lucky color- white
Leo- Headache can bother. Will benefit from higher authority. Respect your father. Donate vermilion.
Lucky color- orange
Virgo- Will be successful in the exam. Will be busy all day. Family quarrels will end. Donate banana.
Lucky color- silver
Libra- Will meet a dear person. Don’t change jobs. Health problems will end. Donate custard apple.
Lucky color- pink
Scorpio- Stomach problems can bother you. Don’t invest money in business. There are high chances of relocation. Donate whole grains.
Lucky color- maroon
Sagittarius- Mother’s health may deteriorate. Important work may go wrong. Don’t insult your loved ones. Donate chickpeas split.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- There can be a quarrel in the family. Sudden money will come. Don’t meet new people. Donate black gram split.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Do the important work on time. Marriage problems will end. May go out for important business. Donate millet.
Lucky color- black
Pisces- Worry about progeny will go away. Stalled work will be done. Trust your luck. Donate yellow fruits.
Lucky color- golden
