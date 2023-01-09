Here’s what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.

Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: Taurus Might Meet a Friend, Scorpion’s Should Control Their Anger

Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: Here’s what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin. Also, follow for quick luck-enhancing tips.

Aries- Respect your father. The obstacles in business will be removed. Get up early in the morning. Apply red sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- pink

Taurus- Will have a child. Do your work on time. Will meet a friend. Apply white sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- red

Gemini- May get a sudden gift. Perform money transactions wisely. Time is favorable till evening. Do roli’s tilak.

Lucky color- saffron

Cancer- Job and business problems will end. Don’t get into an argument. There will be an auspicious event at home. Do saffron tilak.

Lucky color- brown

Leo- Anger can cause harm. Do not lend your vehicle to anyone. Don’t stay up till late at night. Apply red sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Don’t tell your secret to anyone. Will get a gift from sister. Respect your relationships. Do saffron tilak.

Lucky color- purple

Libra- Day will be hectic. There will be profit in business. Will get the support of loved ones. Do sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Don’t make your relatives angry. May have to travel shortly. Control your temper. Apply saffron sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Don’t get involved in an argument with anyone. Health concerns will end. Financial worries will end. Do kumkum tilak.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Will be busy with office work. Pay attention to the health of your life partner. Lent money will be received. Apply turmeric tilak.

Lucky color- purple

Aquarius- Make sure to consult your doctor. Help a poor person. Do tasks on time. Do roli’s tilak.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- New plans will be successful. Maintain sweetness in voice. Don’t force your opinion on anyone. Do saffron tilak.

Lucky color- orange



