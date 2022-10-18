Taurus Might See Job Progress, Leo Should Respect Their Elders

Horoscope today, October 18: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you todayAlso Read – Horoscope today, October 17: Aries Must Apply For a Job, Virgos Should Focus on Their Work

Aries- Postpone the trip. Don't get into any argument. Things will get better in the evening.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- Marital life will be better. Should go for walking. The job will progress.

Lucky color- carrot

Gemini- Family will support you. Troubles will go away. Profit in business is expected.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- New work will start. Get tasks done on time. Help others.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Respect your elders. Separation from spouse will end. Head injury may occur.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities will be missed. Profit in business is foretold.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra- Will get respect from spouse. Do not abandon your loved ones in any way. Don’t stay up till late at night.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Do not invest money in business. The headache will be there all day long. A long journey is waiting.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Will get a good news in the afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Mental trouble will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Will see progress in the job. Avoid arguments in the family. Do yoga in the morning.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Businessmen will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- golden