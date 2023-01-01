Horoscope Today, January 1, Sunday: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform



Horoscope Today, January 1, Sunday: Taurus Must Be Careful in Relationships, Virgo Should Avoid Travelling



Horoscope Today, January 1, Sunday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- The vehicle will be received. Invest wisely in business. Distribute halwa amongst girls. Offer red flowers to Hanumanji.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. The new business will start. Give a white toy to a girl.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Respect your father. Offer chunri in Devi temple.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t make any job changes. Drive carefully. Pay attention to your mother’s health. Offer roses to Goddess Parvati.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Take care of your jewellery. Don’t be sad. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse. Don’t travel. Distribute sweets amongst young girls.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will buy a new house. Take care of children. Do not hide anything from friends. Offer lotus flowers in Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign journeys will be avoided. Will get success in the job. The work area will change. Gift your mom with something.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Mind’s dilemma will end. Students must focus on their studies. The feet problem will be solved. Offer rose to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Will see positivity in thoughts. Respect your friends. Don’t invest. Offer fruits in Devi temple.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Stalled money will be received. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. The real estate problem will end. Offer henna at Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. There will be sweetness in relations. Will get along with friends. Offer pumpkin in Devi Temple.

Lucky color- yellow



