Taurus Must Take Care of Their Health, Cancerians Should Chant Shiv Mantra

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs

horoscope today

Horoscope Today, December 11: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Do not lend money to anyone. Will get business success. Don’t argue with anyone. Chant Om Mantra.

Lucky color-maroon

Taurus- Take care of your health. Will meet an old friend. Will be lazy all day long. Donate green gram.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Take blessings of parents. There will be happiness in the family. Will meet new friends. Donate red items.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- There will be profit in business till evening. Vehicle breakdown may occur. Will get respect. Chant shiva mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Control your anger. Good news will be received by noon. Lent money will be returned. Chant sun mantra.

Lucky color- golden

Virgo- The problem of marriage will end. Do your work with your mind. Will be able to prevent accidental injury. Chant Durga mantra.

Lucky color- white

Libra- Will be buying a new house. The worries of progeny will end. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- There will be a hindrance in traveling abroad. Will be successful in getting love. Don’t give your secret to anyone. Chant hanuman mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Family disputes and troubles will end. Money expenditure will increase. Guests are expected. Chant Vishnu Mantra.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Take a friend’s advice when needed. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Chant Bhairava ​​Mantra.

Lucky color- gray

Aquarius- Do not lend money to anyone. Business problems will end. Will get the support of the family. Chant Durga mantra.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Take advice from elders. Drive your vehicle carefully. Relationship problems will reduce. Chant Lakshmi Mantras.

Lucky color- carrot



