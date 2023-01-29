Home

Horoscope Today, January 29, 2023: Taurus Will Buy Property, Leo Should Donate Food

Horoscope Today, January 29, 2023: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Health may trouble. Arguments in the family will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Chant Om Mantra.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Will buy property. Will get the support of friends. Sudden money gain is predicted. Donate rice.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Work load will be less. Job change is possible. There is a strong possibility of getting money. Donate green vegetables.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Important work may stop. There will be conflict with the spouse. Will be busy with business. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- There will be a drastic change in job. There will be some ups and downs in health. Money expenditure will increase. Donate food.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- The problem of marriage will end. Take care of your health. Stalled money will be received. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- New house will be bought. There will be promotion in job. Maintain peace in the family. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- brown

Scorpio- Health will improve. Will benefit from higher authority. Lent money can sink. Donate red fruit.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- The day will be full of laziness. Will worry because of the child. A guest is expected. Apply saffron tilak.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- There will be difficulties in getting a job. Conflict with spouse will end. Spend some time at home. Chant Guru Mantra.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- May go on a foreign journey. Stalled money will be received. Don’t invest money in business. Donate food.

Lucky color- gray

Pisces- Don’t invest in stock market. Will get a new job opportunity. Focus on cleaning the house. Donate good.

Lucky color- carrot



