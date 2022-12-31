Taurus Will Get Back Stalled Money, Geminis Health Will Improve

Horoscope Today, December 31: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.



Horoscope Today, December 31, Saturday: Taurus Will Get Back Stalled Money, Gemini’s Health Will Improve



Horoscope Today, December 31: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Economic conditions will be strong. Take care of your health. Control your words. Offer two cloves to goddess Durga.

Lucky color-carrot

Taurus- Property benefit. Will get promotion in job. Will get back the stalled money. Keep two pinches of rice in your wallet.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Don’t change jobs. Marriage will be fixed. Health will improve. Feed the birds.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Will get new job opportunities. Will have a child. Apply red sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Health will deteriorate. Don’t lend money to anyone. Family problems will end. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- ocher

Virgo- Might go on a long journey. Avoid job stress. Economic benefits will lessen. Donate money.

Lucky color- purple

Libra- Will get respect. Don’t change jobs. Avoid long journeys. Have some buttermilk.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Health will improve rapidly. Will buy a vehicle. Focus on learning. Donate red clothes.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Will get respect from friends. Don’t lend money to anyone. Friends will be happy with you. Leave the house after eating something sweet.

Lucky color- ocher

Capricorn- Eye problems may increase. Will get rid of old disputes. Believe in god. Offer black sesame to Shivling.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will get business success. There are fewer chances of buying a new property. Take advice from elders. Offer laddoos to Hanuman ji.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Back pain problem will end. Arrive home on time. There may be a change in the field of work. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- maroon



