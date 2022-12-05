Horoscope Today, December 5, Monday: Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.



Horoscope Today, December 5, Monday: Taurus Will Get Promotion, Leo Should Donate Wheat in Temple

Horoscope Today, December 5, Monday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Economic side will be strong. Take care of your health. Control your words. Offer two cloves to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color-Carrot

Taurus- Property will benefit. Will get promotion in the job. Will get back the stalled money. Keep some rice in your purse.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Don’t change jobs. Marriage will be fixed. Health will improve. Feed the birds.

Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Will get new job opportunities. Will be having a child soon. Apply red sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Health will deteriorate. Don’t lend money to anyone. Family problems will end. Donate wheat in the temple.

Lucky color- ocher

Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Avoid job stress. Economic benefits will be less. Donate money.

Lucky color- purple

Libra- Will receive respect. There will be a job change. Avoid long journeys. Have some buttermilk.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Health will improve rapidly. Will be buying a vehicle. Focus on learning. Donate red clothes.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Will get respect from friends. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will get happiness from children. Leave the house after eating yellow sweets.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Eye problem will trouble. Will get rid of old disputes. Trust God. Offer black sesame on Shivling.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will get business success. Might not buy property. Take advice from elders. Offer laddoos to Hanuman Ji.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- The stomach problem will end. Arrive at home on time. There might be a change in the field of work. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color- maroon



