Tawang Is An Unmissable Offbeat Winter Escape In North East. Know Why

An ideal vacation spot to break away from the chaos of the hustle culture. Here are few places where you satiate some of your winter indulgence.

Tawang Is An Unmissable Winter Escape In North East. Know Why (Image:Incredibleindia)

Tawang: Another fine beauty to explore is the hills of Arunachal Pradesh. A worthy winter escape this season should Tawang wherein one can embrace the serenity in the laps of Himalayas. From waterfalls, monasteries to thrilling treks, Tawang is a complete package. It is a quaint hill station in northeast that is doused in snowfall during the winter months. Snow lovers attention!

Gorichen Peak: Gorichen Peak is the highest peak of Arunachal Pradesh and it is located between Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of 22,500 feet above sea level, this peak is roughly 164 kilometer from Tawang.

The peak is locally known as Sa-Nga Phu, which literally means the Kingdom of Deity and is considered to be one of the sacred peaks protecting them from all the evils according to the local Monpa tribe.

Sangetser and Sela: Sela Pass is one of the highest motorable mountain passes in the World. This is the road that connects Tawang with Guwahati in Assam and offers a spectacular view of the surrounding mountains and valleys in Arunachal Pradesh. Located near Sela Lake, Sela Pass is certainly one of the must-visit places to see in Tawang for nature lovers and adventure junkies.

Tawang Monastery: Tawang Monastery also known as the Golden Namgyal Lhatse is one of the gems in Arunachal Pradesh. Perched at the height of 3,000 metres above sea level, it has been recognised as the second largest monastery in the world, the first one being Lhasa. The monastery is believed to be 400 years old and has control over 17 gompas in the region.

Nuranang Falls: A largely unknown and virgin place, deep in the forest of Tawang, Nuranang Falls offer a pristine and beautiful experience. One of the most spectacular waterfalls in the country, the Nuranang Falls are a beautiful white sheet of water that descends from the height of about 100 meters. Part of the Nuranang River which originates at Sela Pass, Nuranang Falls is largely unknown to the popular tourist trail making it an offbeat and tranquil spot. Popular as the BTK waterfall, the Bap Ten Kang has crystal clear water which elevates your spirits and encourages you to indulge in swimming.

Head this winter to Tawang for snow scapes and adventure trails!

