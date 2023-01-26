National

TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Schedule, Exam Timing Here

TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Students can download the TBSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the TBSE board timetable 2023 PDF, the TBSE Madhyamik or Class 10th board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 16. The TBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams will be held from March 15 to April 19, 2023.

Date of Examination
 Name of Subject Check Exam Timing
March 15, 2023 English 12 PM to 3:15 PM
March 17, 2023 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
March 20, 2023 Chemistry, Political science, Sociology
March 22, 2023 Business studies, Education, Physics
March 24, 2023 Accountancy, Biology, History
March 27, 2023 Mathematics, Philosophy
March 29, 2023 Economics
April 1, 2023 Psychology
April 3, 2023 Geography
April 5, 2023 Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
April 17, 2023 Computer science and Music
April 19, 2023 Sixth subject (Vocational) 12 PM to 1:45 PM

The date sheet has also been released for Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) Examination -2023 Class- XII Marrasa Fazil Arts Stream, and Madrasa Fazil Theology stream. For more updates, check the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).





