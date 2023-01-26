TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Schedule, Exam Timing Here
TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Students can download the TBSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the TBSE board timetable 2023 PDF, the TBSE Madhyamik or Class 10th board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 16. The TBSE Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams will be held from March 15 to April 19, 2023.
|Date of Examination
|Name of Subject
|Check Exam Timing
|March 15, 2023
|English
|12 PM to 3:15 PM
|March 17, 2023
|Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|March 20, 2023
|Chemistry, Political science, Sociology
|March 22, 2023
|Business studies, Education, Physics
|March 24, 2023
|Accountancy, Biology, History
|March 27, 2023
|Mathematics, Philosophy
|March 29, 2023
|Economics
|April 1, 2023
|Psychology
|April 3, 2023
|Geography
|April 5, 2023
|Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
|April 17, 2023
|Computer science and Music
|April 19, 2023
|Sixth subject (Vocational)
|12 PM to 1:45 PM
The date sheet has also been released for Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) Examination -2023 Class- XII Marrasa Fazil Arts Stream, and Madrasa Fazil Theology stream. For more updates, check the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Man Beaten To Death For Failing To Pay Electricity Bill Of Rs 3,000 In Gurugram
[ad_1] Home HaryanaMan Beaten To Death For Failing To Pay Electricity Bill Of Rs 3,000 In Gurugram A man died...
Apply for 50 Posts Till Jan 30 at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deets Inside
[ad_1] Home EducationCentral Railway Jr Technical Associate Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Posts Till Jan 30 at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deets Inside...
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death By Passengers In Delhi
[ad_1] Home News DelhiAuto Driver Stabbed To Death By Passengers In Delhi’s Dwarka A 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed...
BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 on Feb 12; Check Admit Card Release Date, Marking Scheme Here
[ad_1] How to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023?Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple...
India U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the...
Delhi To Witness Light Rainfall On Jan 29, Cloudy Condition To Continue
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi To Witness Light Rainfall On Jan 29, Cloudy Condition To Continue | Check Full IMD Forecast...
Average Rating