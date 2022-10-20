TCS, HCL, Wipro Go Slow on Salary Hikes, Bonuses For Employees as IT Firms Face Economic Headwinds: Report

Wipro, TCS, HCL Salary Hike Latest News: Several IT firms which were recently going crazy on salary hikes and bonuses, are now ging slow on such increments and perks as they are facing economic headwinds, according to specialist staffing firm Xpheno. Major IT firms such as TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro are also slowing down on hiring and have also frozen it due to this reason.Also Read – This IT Company Confesses SACKING a Senior Employee in 10 Minutes. Deets Here

Giving details about the current trend, Xpheno co-founder Kamal Karanth said, “The hiring volume and velocity drop has resulted in drop in offer negotiations and counteroffering. Talent in the market that earlier juggled with 7-8 active offers are now having to choose between 2-3 offers max. The pendulum has clearly swung in favour of the employer after a period of a talent-controlled job market.” Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Assam Hikes Daily Allowance Of Home Guards To Rs 767. Check Revised Salary Here

And not just this, IT services Cohort has also witnessed a 41 per cent decline in hiring since April 2022, according to data from Xpheno. Also Read – Work From Home: As Wipro, TCS Resume Work From Office, Employees Seek Flexible Job Options

Moreover, several Tech startups have also slowed down their hiring by 63 per cent and the software products cohort has dropped hiring action by 58 per cent and this overall fall in hiring has softened the talent war. One Business Standard report suggests an overall drop of 60-70 per cent in the number of offers chasing talent.

Karanth further added that a relative drop by 30-40 per cent over last year’s averages is on the cards this year. “For certain experience levels and skillsets, average compensation hikes that were 11-14 per cent last year are expected to drop to the 5-8 per cent range this year,” he added.

Experts closely following the developments point out that this could well go into FY24, provided there is no significant spike in demand.

“Talent that were onboarded with unprecedented package hikes last year, are set to face a tighter revision scale this year. However, there would still be a 2-3 per cent of the enterprise that would experience higher rates by virtue of being outliers on a critical project, and holding a niche skill set or tech stack experience,” said Karanth.

Infosys recently reported voluntary attrition of 27.1 per cent for the September 2022 quarter (Q2FY23), even as it was lower than the previous quarter’s 28.4 per cent, it is higher on a yearly basis as compared with the 20.1 per cent recorded in Q2FY22.

On the other hand, HCL Technology’s attrition (last twelve months) remained at 23.8 per cent in the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q2FY23), TCS attrition rate in IT services was 21.5 per cent during the September 2022 quarter (higher than 19.7 per cent in the previous quarter and 17.4 per cent in the March quarter).

In the meantime, Wipro’s voluntary attrition was at 23 per cent, a moderation of 30 bps from the previous quarter, the company said.